House rescue package includes $25 billion for Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A new coronavirus aid package released by House Democrats includes $25 billion for the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service.

The Postal Service is expected to run out of money by the end of September without additional support from Congress because it's losing so much revenue during the pandemic.

The bill, released Tuesday, also would repeal several restrictions on a $10 billion line of credit for the Postal Service authorized in a previous economic rescue law.

President Donald Trump has publicly threatened to block the $10 billion loan unless the Postal Service significantly raises rates for packages delivered for Amazon and other big shippers.

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press