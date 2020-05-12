Welcome to the Weather Center

Welcome to the KTTC-Weather Center, we wanted to give you a tour of what our office looks like in the studio and all the equipment we have that helps us bring you an accurate forecast every day!

We have two Weather Company computes called "Max 1" and "Max 2". These computers are home to all of our graphics you see on all of our newscasts. We build most of these graphics daily using our "Max" computers.

We have special upgrades with our weather computers that assist us in our daily forecasting. Our most recent upgrade is called "Streamlines". Streamlines display the wind speed and direction at the surface and other levels of the atmosphere. We are then able to analyze where frontal boundaries are and pinpoint where precipitation will be located. Streamlines will be extremely helpful during winter forecasting. We'll be able to pinpoint where the freeze line will be located and what type of precipitation type will impact the area!