Local meat lockers overwhelmed by increased demand

WANAMINGO, Minn. (KTTC) -- While some shut-down meat processing plants are now reopening, there remains a huge backlog in processing, especially for hogs.

Local meat lockers are struggling to keep up with demand. Blondies Butcher Shop in Wanamingo is one of those local processors that is now working non-stop to help local farmers.

"Things are hectic, things are crazy," said owner Lindsey Fulton, who is trying to deal with the huge increase in volume.

"When they are pushing through probably 90,000 hogs a day, which was their original average," said Fulton. "And I'm maybe doing 18 to 20 a day at my top. We haven't had five seconds of downtime. It's hit pretty hard and pretty fast. There's not enough hours right now. We're here seven days a week, Sundays we're usually doing a really deep clean."

Then it's right back to processing.

"I would say we are probably close to, between the hog farmers I've been working with, probably 1,000 orders deep in hogs at this point in time," said Fulton. "And I don't know if we'll get through all of them, I mean we're sure going to give it a run."

Fulton says many small area meat lockers, including Blondies, are booked until February or March of next year.

"Other than that we probably won't start harvesting in on much more beef until this hog crisis kind of hopefully gets back up and going with the bigger packing plants," said Fulton. "So we're probably set with hogs probably through September at this point in time."

One Blondies customer purchased eight hogs from local hog farmer Mike Patterson. We brought you his story earlier during this pandemic.

"Mike's been great to us as far as a loan officer, so we're trying to help him out by buying some pork from him and we're going to give it away to our drivers here this evening," said Blondies customer Bret Berg. "We've had a trucking company also and thought it would be a nice gesture to our employees to help them out during these tough times."

If farmers cannot get their hogs processed before they get too big, they face the reality of having to euthanize those herds.