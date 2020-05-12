LOCAL SUPPORT: United Way TOGETHER Fund already helping more than 60 nonprofits

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The United Way of Olmsted County and its local business partners have helped raise $808,037 to help local nonprofits who need help during this pandemic. The figure raised is 81% of the organization's $1 million goal.

That money is being distributed in the form of grants to more than 60 nonprofits.

United Way of Olmsted County president Jerome Ferson says the collaboration with local business partners started in late March and the the fund has been able to quickly provide relief to those who need it.

One local beneficiary is the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association (IMAA) which mainly work with immigrant and refugee families.

"A lot of the more specific services that we assist the refugee and immigrant community include things like victim services, employment services, we have an interpreting and translating program," says IMAA project coordinator Susan Haskamp.

She went on to say the interpretation service is fee based and a lot of it comes from doctor's appointments through Mayo or for other citizens. However, money brought in from interpretation is down 80%. This money from the grant will allow the organization to continue to keep its full staff employed and provide meals to those in the community they serve who need them.

Another organization that received a grant is Listos, a bilingual preschool and childcare center. It's also enduring rough times from COVID-19 and Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders on childcare. Listos has not closed during the pandemic.

"We dropped from 37 students down to 4," said Listos Executive Director Christina Valdez. "Now we're slowly gaining students back into the full day childcare program but not having that daily interaction with the students has been the biggest change."

The grant will help Listos continue to do outreach not only for teaching children fully, but also for parents who need help either with interpreting or getting them vital information that they need to know.

Both organizations were very grateful for the local Rochester support.

Haskamp added about receiving the grant, "Pretty overwhelmed and humbled by how the city and nonprofits and community in general has come together to help those that need the help during this time."

While Valdez, a Rochester resident since 2000 says, "I just feel like it's been amazing how our community has stepped up and helped one another."

The grants were awarded on May 7. So far, the United Way effort has distributed $543,820. The full list of recipients can be seen here.

Ferson is giving his thanks to those who have donated and to the founding business partners of the fund: Mayo Clinic, Think Bank, Rochester Area Foundation, IBM, Pepsi, Lasker Jewelers, and Rochester Sand & Gravel.

If you would like to donate online, you can do so here.