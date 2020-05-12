Minnesota reports 695 more COVID-19 cases, more than 5,000 more tests completed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 695 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The Department said a total of 12,494 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 1,436 health care workers.

MDH said 8,223 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said 378 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County to date. Olmsted County Public Health reports that 207 of those who tested positive have recovered. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been confirmed in each county here.

The Department reported in Tuesday's update that 5,053 more tests were completed in the state, and a total of about 120,834 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date.

MDH said 23 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 614. Health officials said 501 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials reported that 82 percent of those who have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota were 70 years old or older, but just 15 percent of confirmed cases are among that age group.

MDH said 496 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 199 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

