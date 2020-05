NEAR ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- A person was airlifted by Mayo One after a single-vehicle crash near Elgin.

The crash happened near the intersection of 50th Avenue Northeast and County Road 21 around 11:45 p.m. on Monday.

A car ended up in a field near the intersection. No word yet on how many people were in the vehicle.

This story will be updated as new details are released.