Pelosi unveils $3T virus bill, warns inaction costs more

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has unveiled a more than $3 trillion new coronavirus aid package.

It would provide nearly $1 trillion for states, cities and tribal governments to avert layoffs and another $200 billion in "hazard pay" for essential workers.

It would offer $1,200 in direct cash aid to individuals, up to $6,000 per household. It would also extend unemployment benefits, and there would be $75 billion more for virus testing.

A House vote is expected Friday. But the Senate's Republican leader is cautioning his colleagues not to go so fast. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there is no "urgency" to act immediately.

By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press