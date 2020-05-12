Rochester lawmakers address stay-at-home extension possibility

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC)-- Minnesota is less than a week away from the end of the current stay-at-home order extension, which ends May 18th.

Rochester lawmakers addressed the possibility of the Gov. Tim Walz extending the order.

"I don't know. I certainly would be very concerned about that. I know that we wanna make all these decisions, and I'm sure all these decisions are based upon the best scientific evidence that we have. But I'm so concerned about our business particularly;y our small businesses," said Sen. Carla Nelson, (R) Rochester.

"I think the Governor would very much like to end the order. I think he feels that he needs to look at the data, and I don't know how he's going to decide on that one. I sure he feels very conflicted about this," said Rep. Tina Liebling, (DFL) Rochester.

On Tuesday morning, White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, expressed concern at a Senate hearing about states reopening.

"My concern is that as states or cities or regions, their attempt, understandable, to get back to some form or normality, disregard to a greater or lesser degree the checkpoints that we put in our guidelines about when it is safe to proceed in pulling back on mitigation. Because I feel if that occurs, there is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control," Fauci said.

Nelson felt Minnesota can reopen some things in a safer way.

"We just need to be more thoughtful about how we protect Minnesotans and how we allow our economy to safely reopen," she said.

Liebling said the governor is doing his best.

"He's trying to strike that balance and do the very best that he can for Minnesotans, and I think Minnesotans know that, none of us have been through this before. Nobody knows exactly the right answer," she said.

Until the state has a for sure answer on reopening, Fauci warns states not to rush that process.

"There is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances, when you pull back on mitigation, you will see some cases appear," Fauci said.