Seasonable temperatures return

Warmer temperatures are finally on the way through the rest of the week and into next week! Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday through Sunday with highs in the 80s being possible early next week. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s and upper 50s the rest of the week, so no frost/freeze is expected moving forward! That's great news for gardens across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

The temperature outlook for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa through Memorial Day looks to be a warm one! High temperatures will stay above average the 19th through 25th with several chances of 80°+ high temperatures!

Our next weather-maker will impact the area late tomorrow afternoon and through the overnight hours Wednesday. Rainfall accumulations will be near a tenth of an inch for most of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. The best chance for widespread rainfall will be after 8 p.m. Rain chances remain in the forecast Saturday and Sunday too.

