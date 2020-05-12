Sheriff: Thieves target Fareway construction site in Byron, steal equipment and materials

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment and materials at a construction site in Byron.

Authorities said it happened at the Fareway construction site in the 1000 block of 4th Street NE between May 8 and May 11.

The Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, construction workers discovered around 2,000 feet of copper cable missing. They also realized two welding tools were gone. The estimated value of the materials and equipment stolen is $10,000, authorities said.

Authorities said to call Crimestoppers or the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office with any information on the theft.

Captain Scott Behrns said warmer weather brings more thefts at places like construction sites and people should take extra precautions and be aware of their surroundings.