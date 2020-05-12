Staying true to the mission, local Girl Scouts adjust amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- Like many organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic has cause the Girl Scouts to adjust operations and go virtual.

This includes virtual summer camps, meetings and activities. River Valleys Girl Scouts CEO Tish Bolger said in the first month of virtual operation, 10,000 girls participated.

"Who would've thought that just six weeks ago we would be running a virtual Girl Scout Council," River Valleys Girl Scout CEO Tish Bolger said. "The Girl Scouts are innovative. We have a 108 year history of being a force for good. It started with girls making victory gardens during the Depression. It's great to see the girls giving back to their communities."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the cookie sales needed to stop. This caused financial issues for troops.

River Valleys Girl Scouts started "Cookies for a Cause" where people can buy cookies for local heroes of a scout's choice.

The organization is also partnering with different hospitals and food banks so the scouts can unload their cookies.

Bolger said for girls who don't have access to the technology needed for virtual participation, the organization is mailing kits to keep them connected. She hopes they can resume more normal operations in the fall.