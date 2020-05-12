Workers protest virus outbreak at Cold Spring poultry plant

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Workers have protested working conditions at the Pilgrim's Pride chicken plant in Cold Spring, the site of one of Minnesota's largest COVID-19 workplace outbreaks.

State officials confirmed 194 cases as of Monday among the plant's more than 1,100 workers.

The Star Tribune reports a chain of around 80 vehicles carrying workers and supporters rolled past the facility Monday.

Pilgrim's Pride says it has implemented a wide of range of measures to combat the virus.

Minnesota health officials reported 695 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 23 deaths statewide, lifting the state's confirmed case count to to 12,494 and its death toll to 614. The Minnesota Department of Health said 8,223 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

