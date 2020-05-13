Breezy with showers today; warmer temps with more rain chances later this week

Warmer air is blowing into the region today as a storm system approaches from the west. Expect cloudier, more unsettled, but also warmer weather today with a few sprinkles or light showers this morning, then more widespread rain and some rumbles of thunder late in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s with a gusty southeast breeze in the midday and afternoon occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour.

Showers will continue through tonight with a lighter southeast breeze and overnight low temperatures will be fairly mild, mainly in the lower 50s.

Thursday is looking brighter, warmer, and a little less unsettled as sunshine will break through the clouds for much of the day even as a storm system moves through the area. There will be a chance for a few light showers early in the morning with a few isolated showers possibly popping up later in the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 70s with a slight westerly breeze.

High pressure will bring sunny, quiet weather for Friday with light winds and seasonably mild high temperatures in the upper 60s to round out the workweek.

The weekend still looks mild, but perhaps a little wetter for our area as a storm system slides through the region. There will be some light rain in the afternoon with a few leftover showers possible early Sunday before skies clear off and we again see temperatures reach the lower 70s.

Next week is looking even warmer and maybe even a little summer-like at times as warmer air surges northward into the region. Look for sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 70s Monday and then lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for next Thursday, but temperatures right now look still rather warm for that part of the week with 70s and low 80s in the area.