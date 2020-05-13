COVID-19 Minnesota: Rochester businesses react to stay-at-home order ending

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- While Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's decision to let his stay-at-home order to expire on May 18 allow certain non-essential businesses to open at 50% capacity, restaurants, bars, salons and other businesses, will not be able to open until at least June 1.

We spoke with Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria owner, Pasquale Presa, and hairstylist at Sola Salons, Alison Saugen Smith about their reactions to the announcement.

Q: How are you feeling after that announcement?

Pasquale Pressa: "As you can see everyone is skeptical and nervous. My heart is sad for restaurant that cannot seat guests inside. For us, we have made alternatives. We are going to continue to go through. We are going to continue to serve pizzas to go and curbside and we'll still make changes. We will still sell frozen pizzas at Hy-Vee. It's hard times and we have to make the best of it."

Alison Saugen Smith: "I think it's a start and I feel positive in the direction he would like us to go in and I respect his opinion and appreciate it. It feels like a let down when you're not able to do what you love and go back to work. June 1st we're gonna be ready, it's going to be great."

Q: What are you looking forward to come June 1?

Pasquale Pressa: "We are looking forward to having the patio open when people come in and they can feel a sense of normal. We want to make people feel comfortable where we'll have spaced tables and perhaps we can learn from different areas on what they're doing and learn from that. The reality is that we have to listen to the professionals, we have to accommodate and navigate our way through. It's not gonna be back to normal, it's gonna be that we are getting there."