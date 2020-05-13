EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Walz follows up after safe-at-home announcement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Following the announcement Wednesday evening by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz of his plan to reopen more businesses in the state, KTTC got an exclusive interview where he talked about the reopening process, specifically for barbershops and saloons.

"I've asked and tasked my commissioners to work with health officials to work with the trade groups of those. And by next Wednesday, the 20th of May, to come up with opening plans. With the idea that if we can do this safely, we can open by the first of June, possible," Walz said.

I started to do it myself but @GwenWalz wisely insisted on taking over. pic.twitter.com/cD5Nupt4s8 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 13, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, Walz tweeted a photo of his wife Gwen clipping his hair.

"I think she did a good job. I couldn't wait any longer, I did it myself she cleaned it up," Walz said.

Walz also wanted to reminded Minnesotans he appreciates their patience. He also emphasized that opening more businesses does not mean people should neglect the safety and distancing precautions they've been taking.

"I would just say thank you Minnesotans. As I said in the address we asked you to by us time to prepare. We know that COVID-19 will hit us. The question is how many lives can we save and reduce that infection rate. Now as we start to move back into the social things, continue to wear the mask, social distance, wash your hands, stay home if your sick. Its up to us now together to get this right," Walz said.