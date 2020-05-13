Fire breaks out in manufacturing facility near Dodge Center

NEAR DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Firefighters responded to a fire in a wall inside a manufacturing facility near Dodge Center.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday at Con-Tech Manufacturing off Highway 60.

Dodge County Sheriff's deputies, Dodge Center Fire Department, Kasson Fire Department and Dodge Center Ambulance all responded to the scene.

The chief said nobody was hurt and there was no word on the cause.

There was also fire at the facility back in January.