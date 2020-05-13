Gov. Evers: “We are the Wild West”

(WQOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers had some strong words for the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday night, just hours after the court threw out his Safer-at-Home order.

In an interview on MSNBC, Evers said the the Supreme Court has "thrown our state into chaos."

"We are the Wild West," the governor said when asked what happens now.

Evers said right now in the Badger State there are no orders or restrictions.

"It's a sad occasion for the state," Evers said. "I can't tell you how disappointed I am."

Evers said Wisconsin will now see more cases and deaths.

He did give a brief glimpse at what is next by saying he will meet with the Legislature on Thursday.