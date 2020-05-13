Light rain tonight; Warmer temperatures by the weekend

Scattered showers will be possible into early Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts will be minor across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa with most areas staying under a tenth of an inch of rainfall. The best chance for widespread rainfall will be between 9 p.m and 1 a.m Thursday morning. Showers should clear by the mid-morning Thursday with clearing skies during the afternoon.

High temperatures on Thursday will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Winds will calm through the late-morning and should remain calm during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay mild on Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances return late Friday into Saturday.

Highs this weekend will be mild in the middle and lower 70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening. Rainfall accumulations on Saturday could reach near a quarter of an inch in some isolated areas. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Sunday will be the better out of the two this weekend. Highs will remain in the lower 70s with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Highs next week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s through mid-week.

Nick