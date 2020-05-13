Minnesota National Guard flies over Rochester to honor frontline workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A pair of C-130 Hercules aircraft flew over Rochester to honor frontline workers.

The additional statewide flyovers were to recognize healthcare workers, emergency responders, food industry and other essential workers throughout the state.

"Our crews must fly regularly to maintain their proficiency," 133rd Airlift Wing Commander Col. James Cleet said. "This is an outstanding way to both train our aircrew and to recognize those in our community that are on the front line working hard for the citizens of Minnesota."

The Minnesota National Guard also flew over Rochester on May 6.

The flights are likely the final part of the statewide effort to recognize frontline workers.