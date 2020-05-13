Minnesota reports 431 more COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 24 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

The Department said 17 the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 638 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said, and 517 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also said nine deaths have been listed as "probable COVID-19 deaths," meaning COVID-19 was listed on the individual's death certificate, but a positive test was not documented.

MDH also reported on Wednesday that 431 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and that a total of 12,917 people have tested positive in the state to date. Health officials said 1,532 of those who tested positive were health care workers.

MDH said 8,149 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated, not including those who have died.

Health officials said about 122,035 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state, including 3,517 newly-completed tests reported in Wednesday's update.

Seven of the new cases reported on Wednesday were among residents of Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been confirmed in each county here.

Health officials said 494 people are hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 199 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.