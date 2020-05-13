Rochester residents react to expiring stay at home order

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - People in Rochester seem to be divided about how much of a danger the virus actually is and what the government should and should not be doing.

"It will never be normal like we had before," said resident Michael Haynes.

"I think what's happening out there is scary," said Tom Schmitz. "Most of my family has been home for the entirety of the last three months."

With the stay at home order expiring on Monday, many are expecting the governor to extend it. Many were surprised when Walz decided against extending the order.

"Yes it needs to be extended and that's fine with me," said Phillip Greene.

Others disagree.

"I think we've made it. We need to start, if not gradually, then totally opening up," said Kevin Lenz.

"There's never a zero risk. We'll never get to that," said his wife, Lynette. "At some point, he has to let us live our life a little."

"It's getting to the point of stir craziness overload," said Chuck Hayes, out walking his dog.

However, those at higher risk have been staying inside as much as possible.

"I don't want to go a lot of places," said Haynes. "Just in case."

"About once a week. That's about it," said Greene, who was grocery shopping.

Even when they go outside for air, they have been taking all kinds of precautions.

" Mask and gloves," said Greene.

"I've been washing my hands so much they're all red and scaly," said Haynes.

"The kids haven't hugged their grandparents in months," Schmitz said. "We have been taking every precaution possible."

Even those who agree with the order have their own complaints and understand why those affected are unhappy.

"I can see how they're really angry but what can you do?" said Haynes.

Many suggest easing restrictions and opening up slowly.

"Let us get back to work please," said Hayes, who lost one of his jobs because of the shutdown.

The majority of people said they believe things should open back up immediately. Some people told me that they simply don't care.

It appears that the pandemic continues to divide us as a country.