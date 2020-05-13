Update on crash near Elgin, vehicle was airborne, hit a stop sign

NEAR ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC)-- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has released new information about a single-vehicle crash Monday night near Elgin.

Authorities say a 23-year-old Wabasha woman was driving west on County Road 21 around 11:45 p.m.

She reportedly reached to grab her 3-year-old son's cup that had fallen in the backseat. Deputies said her vehicle then left the roadway, became airborne, hit a stop sign, rolled once and landed on its wheels in a farm field.

The woman was airlifted due to her injuries and was released from the hospital on Tuesday. The 3-year-old was uninjured.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman was cited for for driving with a suspended license.