Apache Mall opening Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In a news release late Thursday night, Apache Mall's ownership confirmed the property will reopen Monday May 18.

Announced hours of operation will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The mall will also have new safety measures including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.

The announcement follows Wednesday's decision by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to allow the state's stay-at-home order to expire as scheduled on May 18.