Bright and mild to end the workweek; a wet weekend is in store

A dose of rainfall overnight was just what the doctor ordered, even if rainfall totals across the area have been very light. Our rainfall deficit going back to the start of April is approaching one and a half inches, so the occasional round of rain is much appreciated at this point if only to reduce the wildfire threat. Morning drizzle and mist will taper off with sunshine breaking through the clouds late this morning. We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 70s and a gentle zephyr of a westerly breeze. A cold front moving through the local area later today will trigger thunderstorm chances well south of our area with a few light showers to our north while our area remains dry through the evening. Overnight temperatures will slip back into the upper 40s which is typical for this time of the year.

High pressure will bring abundant sunshine for our Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s and a slight northwest breeze. Overall, it looks like a fantastic way to round out the workweek!

The weekend itself is now, unfortunately, looking a little less than pleasant thanks to a large, slow-moving storm system that will bring clouds and rain chances to the area. A few brief, light showers will move in for the mid to late morning hours Saturday and it looks like clouds will thicken with rain and some thunder possible through much of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s in the middle part of the day before things get wetter and thus cooler later on.

The rain chances continue through Saturday night and Sunday morning. A few leftover showers may hang around well into Sunday afternoon with a brisk northwest breeze and high temperatures only in the lower 60s. The silver lining in the weekend weather picture is that we stand to get up to an inch of rainfall.

the upcoming week looks sunnier and warmer for the most part as high temperatures will slowly climb from the lower 70s Monday to the lower 80s in the middle and latter portions of the week.