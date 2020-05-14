COVID-19 Minnesota: Funeral homes left with limited options

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- COVID-19 has impacted everyone in one way or another, but for those who've lost their loved ones, the grieving process has become so much harder.

With the number of coronavirus related deaths mounting, and large gatherings still restricted, grieving families are left without many options.

Schleicher Funeral Homes Director Mike Arendt

"It's stressful. It’s not complete," Mike Arendt, Schleicher Funeral Homes Director said.

Arendt has been in the business for 20 years and hasn't seen anything like this. "We're limited to 10 people which really is difficult because a lot of families have way more than 10 people just in the immediate family," he said.

A proper funeral where many would gather for visitation and services. Now, families are left saying their final goodbyes at the burial site.

"The reason we have a funeral, the reason for a luncheon the following is all a part of the grieving process whether people realize it or not. That is how they grieve in a funeral and they’re being stripped of that right now," Arendt said. "Quite a few services that are just to be determined, we don't know. We have scheduled some out in August and that's with their fingers crossed."

It's not just local funeral homes seeing a back log, Minnesota officials are taking steps as well.

Minnesota Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Joe Kelly

"Buy a building where we can properly handle with dignity and respect and safety the bodies of Minnesotans who may fall victim to the coronavirus," Joe Kelly, Minnesota Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said. "We need to have the capability. We need to have a plan for a large number of deaths."

That building is an empty warehouse will cost $6.9 million when the sale is finalized. According to officials Thursday, the building will be closed on next week.

Arendt said things are difficult and families cannot grieve properly, but he is steadfast in knowing things will go back to 'normal' soon.

"I'd love to have 300 people in here at a time for visitation. That helps the family and the community. It's therapeutic," Arendt said, looking at the empty room. "We'll make sure to give them the service they deserve when we can."