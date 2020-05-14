End for Post Bulletin paper deliverers; man looks back at now ending routine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Post Bulletin subscribers in Rochester can expect changes to their paper delivery beginning the week of Memorial Day.

The paper's parent company, Forum Communications Co., has opted to mail papers to readers. It also means paper deliverers will be ending their routes.

Al Depman, one of those deliverers, has been enjoying walking his daily four-mile paper route in the Kutsky Park area for more than a decade.

"It's two hours of exercise, no matter what the weather is, you know," Depman said.

He said he's only missed one day.

"The Polar Vortex was the only one I didn't deliver on," Depman said.

He took over the route from his son, after son joined a sports team in high school in 2008.

But Depman's love for newspapers has a much longer history.

"I had a paper route for like three years as a kid, in 7th, 8th, and 9th grade, and I just fell in love with newspapers," said Depman. "The ink, the ink in your blood that kind of stuff and I've been a supporter for newspapers from that point on."

"It's good to see Al walking the street," said client Guy Havelick. "And it's such a familiar sight, and we will miss him. We will miss him walking around with the paper."

Depman's motivation to do this job is centered on the community.

"It really is all about the people. And I'm going to miss it quite a bit. I've been a newspaper supporter and I still love the local newspaper. I still love the in-hand version and I'm going to miss it terribly," Depman said.

He said he will savor these last moments delivering the paper to nearly 60 subscribers while making each step count.

I've got one week to go for one week for my farewell tour," Depman said.