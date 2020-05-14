Harmony business owner plans early reopening

HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) - While health concerns remain, local business owners in small towns are growing increasingly frustrated every day.

One man in Fillmore County has decided to take matters into his own hands.

"It hurts a lot down here," said business owner Miles Petree. "People aren't congregating around as much. Churches aren't open. Nobody gets to voice their opinion."

Petree says he has the right to open.

"We can do the social distancing, facemasks, and sanitation without any problem," Petree said. "We don't have the large breakouts. It's a small town area."

He plans to open his restaurant, On the Crunchy Side, Monday.

"I don't want to be angry at people. I don't want to have people angry at me. I care about people," said Petree. "I don't want anyone to die but I need to make money just like everyone else."

It goes against the governor's orders, but the restaurant still plans to open with half capacity, all staff wearing masks, and hand sanitizer.

"My constitutional rights allow me to have a business running, even in Minnesota," Petree said. "If people feel sick, please don't come in. If you don't agree with us, please don't come in. Social distance yourself. Stay clean. Wash your hands."

He thanks the community for supporting him through take out meals, but it's simply not enough.

"Thank goodness for the customers that we do have. It's not paying the bills but we're very grateful for it," said the restaurant owner. "It has helped a little bit but it's been 56 days now. It's time to get back and produce some income for the state of Minnesota."

A couple doors down, the Harmony House Restaurant owners see things differently. They plan to remain closed until at least June 1st.

While other restaurants in the town might disagree with Petree, the owner of the local theater says she understands. She is unable to open due to no movies coming out and says she has fewer costs to worry about. However, she hopes to give moviegoers an authentic experience when they do open back up.

"I don't want to have that sense of fear when I reopen. I want people to feel normal when they come back into the theater and feel like this is the way things used to be. We've always said that we sell nostalgia," said Amber Coaty, owner of the vintage JEM Theater.

The JEM theater has been supported by people buying popcorn from them. The theater is working on virtual entertainment programming for the community.