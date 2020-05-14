‘Kindness is contagious.’ Rochester sandwich shop donates some profit to schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Classrooms stand empty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a Rochester sandwich shop wants to send a message to students, teachers and parents that they still have their back.

The owners of Potbelly Sandwich Shop started a campaign on Tuesday to donate 25 percent of their daily app and online sales to a Rochester elementary school on different days through May 29. This applies to both their North and downtown locations.

The pandemic has impeded schools' ability to fundraise like usual. Fundraising historically helps schools fund events, buy supplies or help families in need.

The first school sponsored was Gage Elementary Tuesday. Washington Elementary's turn is Thursday, May 14. There are 10 schools in the current campaign with the possibility of adding more in future campaigns.

Our Great Rochester Schools Giveback starts tomorrow and Gage Elementary School is up first. Order Potbelly online or... Posted by Potbelly Sandwich Shop on Monday, May 11, 2020

Potbelly owner Erin Nystrom acknowledged they are donating a large amount of their profit but she said they remained dedicated to supporting Rochester through good times and bad.

"Being kind and showing care and concern and love can really can manifest into little moments of beauty and it's all contagious," Nystrom said.

Potbelly has been in Rochester since 2013. The restaurant also donates free lunches to children in need.