Mall of America to reopen on June 1

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mall of America has announced it will reopen on June 1 after being closed since March due to COVID-19.

This comes after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's announcement that retail stores can reopen at 50 percent occupancy beginning Monday.

The Mall made the decision to allow its retail stores to open on June 1 "in order to provide ample time for our retail tenants to rehire, retrain and reorganize their individual stores," according to an announcement on Mall of America's website.

"We also anticipate receiving final approval from the State that will allow restaurants and dining establishments to open on June 1 as well," Mall of America said.

The Mall also released the following statement on its website:

"This will allow us the time to create the safest environment possible for our guests and allow our tenants the time needed to prepare for reopening. Please note that not all of our retailers will reopen at the same time. Our restaurants and attractions will remain closed until further guidance from state officials is provided. Thank you for your understanding and continued support throughout these past two months. We can’t wait to welcome you back!"

Apache Mall is also working on plans to reopen, and will release its reopening plans as it is able to do so, according to a statement from Brookfield Properties, the managing company and landlord of Apache Mall