Minnesota reports 523 more COVID-19 cases, more than 6,700 more tests completed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in Thursday's update that 523 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said a total of 13,435 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 1,605 health care workers. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials reported that 8,473 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated, not including those who have died.

The Department also reported in Thursday's update that a record 6,717 more tests were completed in the state, bringing the total number of tests completed in Minnesota to about 128,752. This is the largest number of newly-completed tests the Department has reported in its daily update.

MDH said in Thursday's update that 25 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the death toll to 663.

Health officials said 537 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Nine deaths were listed as "Probable COVID-19 Deaths," meaning a positive test was not documented, but COVID-19 was listed on the individual's death certificate.

The Department also reported that 498 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 203 of those hospitalized in the ICU.

This the largest number of people the Department has reported hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19, surpassing the previous total of 199 patients in the ICU reported on Wednesday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

