More remdesivir shipments expected in the coming weeks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota is expected to receive another of the drug remdesivir shipment on Friday, but more is expected in the coming weeks.

State epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said during the daily 2 p.m. press conference that the state is expected to receive shipments every week for the next four weeks. The amount of the upcoming shipments is unknown, but Lynfield said that the shipment for Friday should treat around 145 COVID-19 patients.