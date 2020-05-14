Rochester restaurants gear up to reopen June 1st

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Restaurants could be reopening for dine in, in some capacity, starting June 1. For many, this means returning to some form of normalcy, however, with reopening restrictions, it will be quite the adjustment.

Ryan Brevig, of Rocket Restaurant Group, is eager to reopen all three of his Rochester restaurants including Smoak BBQ, Five West Kitchen and Bar and The Loop.

"We are just excited to be open, we were just excited to get a date finally," Brevig said.

It's business, just not business as usual. Lindsay Zubay runs Hot Chip Burger Bar, Hot Chip Vegan Burger Bar and The Porch, has mixed emotions about Gov. Tim Walz's announcement Wed. night.

"There's a part of us that's excited and part of us that's still nervous because we don't know what the future is going to hold," Zubay said.

Zubay wonders what will be enforced for dine in restaurants come June.

"It's going to be a big learning curve," Zubay said. "How many people will be allowed in the building? What will wait staff need to do to prepare? There's a lot to think about and a lot to figure out."

A lot to think about and just more than two weeks to put it into action.

"We instantly started sending out texts and emails about the 97 things that we need to get done before June 1st," Brevig said.

More guidance is expected to be released May 20th to restaurateurs on what reopening will look like. Even so, local spots are gearing up.

"We've got a list in place right now of what we are definitely going to do regardless of what that list looks like," Brevig said.

For places like Smoak, Five West and The Loop, that includes spaced out dining, no pre set tables and masked staff.

"We will take all the precautions that we have to and then some to be honest," Brevig said.

Meanwhile, places like Hot Chip, are expanding its horizon, as they plan to eventually add self serving kiosks, allowing customers to decide if they how long they'd like to be inside the restaurant, if they would like to interact with a staff member and more. Zubay also plans to invest in social distancing stickers to place six feet apart to direct customers.

"We're just trying to do the best that we can to make everyone feel comfortable and safe," Zubay said. "And just trying to move forward and move on to this new version of normal."

Working towards a new normal and hoping it's short lived.

"Restaurants can't make that [50 percent occupancy] forever," Brevig said. "Rent isn't going to be 50 percent, my utility isn't going to be 50 percent, you know what I mean? We are grateful to reopen, but I would like to see a little more from the state regarding how long they think this reduced capacity is going to last."

Another thing to note: the struggle the current meat supply is putting on local businesses. Brevig says that in the last ten days, the price to bring in prime beef has more than doubled, which has become an issue for Smoak.

"Our model there, it's a Texas Style BBQ. And in Texas, BBQ brisket is king. That's the phrase, they all say it and we are trying to abide by that. I would hate to pull it," Brevig said. "I think we'll end up doing market based pricing and it will fluctuate daily."

Both Smoak and Hot chip say there is a possibility that prices could shift because of the current state of the meat market. However, for Hot Chip it's impacting its vegan burgers at Hot Chip Vegan Burger Bar rather than it's traditional burger.

"We're trying to maintain the quality that we are used to, but it's difficult to do," Zubay said. "We have limited our menu, which everyone has done."

"If for some reason, specifically vegan stuff, we might have to adjust it here or there," Zubay said. "We also aim to maintain our pricing...we are trying our best to keep everything the way it was. We know that everyone is hurting right now."