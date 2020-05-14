Social media post about Olmsted County coronavirus spread partially verified

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -- A social media post Thursday by Olmsted County Commissioners Board member Mark Thein has some truth to it.

The post stated:

"Interesting note: MOST of the Covid-19 cases in Olmsted County can be traced back to ONE HOUSE PARTY where an asymptomatic guest unknowingly infected friends who then unknowingly passed the virus on to coworkers. Olmsted County has a very robust and professional Public Health Department that, via contact tracing, has been able to make that determination." Mark Thein Facebook post

We asked Olmsted County Public Health to verify the claim. We were given this statement:

"The theme of Commissioner Thein’s post is correct, however some of the details as reported by [him] are misleading. It is not “most” of the cases, but there was a significant number of individuals impacted. We will explore the possibility of sharing more detailed information that would not violate individual confidentiality and HIPPA, as this is an important story that demonstrates the importance of social distancing." Olmsted County statement

Thein has since edited the post to say "a significant amount of cases."

There was also a picture associated with the post. Thein says the picture is from a google image search, not the actual house party.