DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Thursday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, a Dodge Caravan was southbound on Highway 56 when it entered the ditch and rolled.

Jama Isse, 30, of Rochester, was the driver killed in the crash, the State Patrol said.

Dodge Center Fire and Ambulance reportedly assisted at the scene.