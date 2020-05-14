TOWN HALL: Local leaders hold meeting discussing pandemic response

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and other local leaders held a Zoom meeting Thursday night discussing all aspects of Olmsted County and the City of Rochester's responses during the pandemic. Also on the call, Director of Public Health Graham Briggs and Paul Fleissner, Deputy County Administrator of Health, Housing & Human Services.

Fleissner says his department has seen an increase in those applying for support due to the economic toll on the region. Food support applications were up 13% and childcare support were up 16%. He also says his department has partnered with senior living facilities to bring them meals everyday through the pandemic.

Briggs says we are "still in the beginning of [the pandemic]. We may be near the end of the beginning, but this thing will not be going away anytime soon until more treatments and vaccines are available." He continued, stating 85% of cases in Olmsted County have been successfully traced back to their origins. He also confirmed a report that a significant number of people in the county were impacted by one house party where an asymptomatic person (or persons) spread the virus to others. Briggs says that they will have more information available about this party on Friday.

Meanwhile for the city, Norton says she's been partnering with Destination Medical Center and the Chamber or Commerce, in working with businesses on how to open properly and keep customers safe. Some concern remains.

"So a lot of us are nervous that on Monday, a lot of these businesses that have been learning about how to change the layout of the building or what kind of supplies should I have; they've got to get those supplies and they're not easy to get," said Norton. "Those of us who have been trying to get masks for seniors in this community, all of us have been trying to do that and it's easier said than done."

Businesses must post their safety plans ahead of reopening and they must be compliant with Minnesota Department of Health Guidelines.

Dave Beal, of charity group In the City for Good, ended the meeting saying, "I think the message is to sort of stay safe and to pay attention. I think the advice on how you feel about going in and out of places is a decision that you ultimately have to make so I think that is good advice as well."