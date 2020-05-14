Wet weekend ahead

Wet weather is on the way for the upcoming weekend, however, beautiful spring-like conditions are in the forecast for Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the northwest around 5-8 mph. Our next weather-maker will impact the area late Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

A strong low-pressure system will track across the Midwest this weekend which will bring rain and cool temperatures to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Temperatures will be a little underwhelming this weekend. Highs will be in the middle and lower 60s Saturday and will struggle to make into the 60s on Sunday. Rain chances come into the forecast late Saturday afternoon and will linger into the late morning hours on Sunday.

Current model guidance is overdoing precipitation amounts a little. I think most areas this see anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of rainfall. Some isolated areas could see a little more depending on where the bands of heavy rainfall end up. The main threat for moderate to heavy rain will be overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Conditions improve next week though! Highs will be back into the 70s and even the 80s through most of the workweek. As of now, I don't have any rain chances in the forecast through Thursday afternoon!

Have a great weekend!

Nick