Day camps looking forward to being open this summer

NEAR ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- With summer right around the corner and coronavirus related restrictions still in place, many parents may be left wondering what to do with their children the next few months.

Places like Good Earth Village and Camp Victory Ministries are planning to hold some type of day camps for kids, but things will be different. One of the biggest changes this year is the elimination of overnight camps.

"It'll be very, very different. It'll be very different but we want to preserve as much as we can," said Dianna Parks, Good Earth Village Executive Director. "We're not doing our overnight camps, but what we're going to do instead is virtual camp and we're really excited about that."

"So the current plan this summer is to operate as planned for our day camp program," said David Nelson, Camp Victory Ministries Executive Director. "Overnight camp has been canceled."

Good Earth Village's virtual camp aims to still engage kids and get them to explore the outdoors, even if it's right in their own back yards.

"You know when they are here, we talk about being in creation and that being and that being a very important part of the summer," said Parks. "And so we're going to be building these elements around what can they go and discover and do in their own backyards or in their neighborhoods."

Camp Victory Ministries has 200 acres of land, which means plenty of space for small groups to stay separate between activities. The camp also has specific plans to keep things sanitized between groups by following CDC guidelines.

"In our activity areas, our activity instructors, between every group and every family unit that comes in, will be cleaning things and wiping down the bows and arrows and wiping down the different surface areas that they might have outdoors that we can wipe down," said Nelson.

Camp Victory is looking into instructors wearing masks, but that may come with a few challenges to work out.

"We're finding that there are some issues with masks in regards to children begin able to respond well to an adult that has a mask on because you can't see my face kind of thing," said Nelson. "So that's something we are kind of working through right now with the guidance of the health department and others."

Overall, both camps say they're looking out for the best interests of the campers and are excited to get them outside this summer.

If you are curious as to what camp facilities in your area are still planning for this summer, it's best to contact them directly.