Dems push $3T coronavirus relief bill toward House vote

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Democrats are pushing Congress' biggest coronavirus relief bill yet toward expected House passage.

The measure is a $3 trillion behemoth that they say a beleaguered country badly needs. Most Republicans oppose it say it's simply a bloated election-year Democratic wish list.

Democratic leaders were pressing ahead despite grumbling from moderates about the measure's massive price tag and liberals who wanted bolder steps, like money to cover workers' salaries.

The bill will never pass the GOP-run Senate or get President Donald Trump's signature. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already said the 1,815 measure is Democrats' opening offer in what is expected to lead to bipartisan negotiations.

By ANDREW TAYLOR and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press