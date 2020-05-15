Healthcare worker celebrates retirement after decades of service

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) - It's a difficult time to be in the healthcare profession right now.

However, for one Minnesota woman, it's a passion.

Having worked since she was 12, Shirley Ryan has been with Mayo Clinic Health System for over three decades. She has always had a passion for helping those in need.

"That's just it, you got to do something. I mean those people need help and it's just part of the job," said Ryan. "There's been a lot of different changes but the healthcare people are so nice to all the people. They understand. We have great doctors and nurses. Everyone is like a family. We all work together to help people."

Now that she is 86 years old, Ryan's family forced her to retire because they were concerned about her health.

There was a surprise drive-by parade on her final day. Many have asked her, 'What now?'"

"That's the problem. That's the one problem," laughs Ryan. "I've started to walk a lot lately around here, read and do a little bit of everything."

Grandma Shirley, as she is known to some, plans to volunteer at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea once it becomes safe to do so.