Heavy rain possible this weekend

Showers and even thunderstorms will impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa this upcoming weekend. Dry conditions are likely through the majority of the day on Saturday, so your best bet for any outdoor plans would be before 7 p.m. Rainfall will start around 5-8 p.m for areas west of I-35 and reaching hwy 52 by 8-9 p.m

Heavy rain will be possible overnight Saturday into Sunday. The best timing for heavy rainfall would be just after midnight for areas like Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea, Winona. A rumble of thunder and isolated lightning could also be possible overnight. Severe weather is not expected.

Rainfall accumulations across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will range from 0.50-1.50" of rain. Some isolated areas could reach above the 1.50" mark depending on where the pockets of heavy rain are located. Some minor flooding could occur, but I don't expect that to be a widespread threat at this time.

Showers will linger into the late morning and early afternoon hours on Sunday with cool conditions for the afternoon. Strong northerly winds will keep highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday afternoon. Dry and sunny conditions are expected next week with temperatures reaching the lower 80s by Wednesday. It'll be our first taste of summer-like temperatures!

Nick