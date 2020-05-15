Mild sunshine today; a cool wet weekend is ahead

We're ending the workweek today on a bright and pleasant note thanks to a broad area of high pressure that is drifting in from the northwest. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with temperatures warming quickly to the upper 60s and lower 70s by the mid-afternoon which is very typical for this time of the year. A northwest breeze occasionally reaching 15 miles per hour may add a slight chill to the air at times, but overall it looks like a terrific example of mid-May weather.

If only the fantastic weather from Friday afternoon could hang around for the weekend. Alas, that won't be the case as a large storm system from the southwest will bring clouds and rain chances for most of the weekend time frame. Morning sunshine will quickly give way to clouds and light showers in the midday and afternoon hours tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 60s. A brisk east breeze will add an extra chill to the air at times.

The rain will become more widespread and eventually a bit heavier later in the evening and for the overnight hours with up to an inch of rainfall possible. Overnight low temperatures Saturday night will be around 50 degrees with a gusty north breeze.

Sunday looks cool and damp with gray skies, occasional light rain, and high temperatures will only in the upper 50s as colder air will be blowing in on the backside of the storm system. North winds will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour throughout the day, making for a raw and chilly end to the weekend.

Warmer, drier air will move in promptly on Monday behind the weekend storm system, so most of us will head back to work just as the weather improves. An all too familiar situation, isn't it?! We'll have plenty of sunshine Monday with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

The rest of the week looks progressively warmer as mild air continues to flow into the region. We'll enjoy a long stretch of dry, sunny days with high temperatures in the mid-70s by Tuesday and then lower 80s from Wednesday through next Friday. There will be a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorms late Thursday with better chances of rain likely holding off until early next weekend.