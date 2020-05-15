Minnesota reports 808 more COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 808 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The Department said a total of 14,240 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 1,702 health care workers.

MDH said 8,820 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated, not including those who have died.

MDH also said 18 of the newly-reported cases are residents of Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The Department also reported in Friday's update that 5,917 more COVID-19 tests were completed since Thursday's report, which saw a record increase in testing. MDH said about 134,669 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date.

Health officials also reported in Friday's update that 20 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, bringing the state death toll to 683. MDH said 554 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department also listed nine deaths as "Probable COVID-19 Deaths," meaning COVID-19 was listed on the individual's death certificate, but a positive test was not documented.

Health officials said 498 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 200 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

