Olmsted County to begin reopening government buildings starting Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After two months of being closed to the public, Olmsted County announced it is reopening the Government Center and specific services on Wednesday.

The County said it is taking a phased approach to reopening and implementing new procedures to ensure the health and safety of employees and the community.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that some businesses in the state will be allowed reopen at 50 percent occupancy and with social distancing plans in place beginning Monday.

“Many Minnesotans have eagerly awaited this news. But it’s important to note the governor stressed reopening should not occur until organizations have appropriate safety plans in place," Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch said in a news release. "Olmsted County has developed a strategic plan for reopening which involves new protective measures to minimize health risks.”

“For phase one of our reopening, we looked at areas in the county where there has been a backlog since our buildings closed in March. A good example would be driver’s license and passport services. To get back to providing face-to-face services like that in a COVID-19 world, many things will be changing, and the experience will be very different for visitors,” Welsch said. “Employees will be wearing masks. You’ll see new plexiglass shields. Visitors will be asked to schedule arrival times and floors will be marked to indicate where people can stand. These are just a few of the changes we’re implementing, and it will take time to adapt to this new way of doing business. We appreciate everyone’s patience and grace as we reopen our doors.”

Olmsted County said that the following Property, Records and Licensing services will be open to the public beginning May 20:

Birth certificates/death certificates

Driver’s licenses/state ID cards

Marriage licenses

Property tax services/payments: Residents can continue making payments at the drop-box located at the Government Center entrance.

Recording of real estate documents

Olmsted County said in an effort to minimize lines of people at the Government Center, anyone who needs driver's license services will be able to use the County's online check-in system to schedule an arrival time. More information will be available on May 20.

On May 20, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office will begin accepting permits to carry by appointment only, the County said. The Civil Warrants window on the second floor is also scheduled to be open.

The Civil Division of the Sheriff’s Office is reportedly "not accepting eviction paperwork as Executive Order #20-14 is still in effect under the Peacetime Emergency Declaration."

The County said people are strongly discouraged from making criminal reports in person to law enforcement at the Government Center, and are asking to continue to call the Communications Unit at 507-328-6800, or call 911 if in immediate danger.

Olmsted County said other county offices in the building will remain locked and offices for the City of Rochester will remain closed.

The County said additional programs and services will be phased in slowly over time, and the County's website will be updated with the latest information.