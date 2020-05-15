Rochester child’s mysterious ailment appearing nationwide

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - A rare complication of the disease that has already shown up in a Rochester child now has a name, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

So what exactly is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children?

"I don't really know anything about it but I've heard the name," said one Rochester dad. "I assume it has something to do with COVID-19."

In March, a Rochester mom was confused after mysterious symptoms started appearing in her child.

"I remember it started when I bounced my toe into the couch," said Dominic Willis.

"He kicked it and said it was hurting really bad," remembers his mom, Holly.

The 7-year-old's toes were swelling and his skin was peeling. He even had trouble walking.

"We had all the experts weighing in on his case because it was so rare," said Holly Willis.

Epidemiologists believe its a complication related to COVID-19, finding proof of exposure to the virus in those who show symptoms.

"They have presented with signs of inflammation. Many of them have had abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting," said Minnesota state epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield.

Similar to another ailment known as Kawasaki disease, "COVID toes" as it's being called by some, affects more than just feet.

"Many of them have had heart involvement, but also kidney, lung, blood, gastrointestinal tract, neurological manifestations and I did mention rash," said Lynfield.

It comes as a surprise to parents who think the effects of COVID-19 on children are not as harsh.

"No, actually. When I had the flu, my son had it and he was done in a day," said the Rochester father we spoke to. "Here I am laid up for week. I kind of expected that was COVID-19 would be like."

These symptoms related to "COVID toes" can appear weeks after the exposure to the virus. However, at last check, there less than one-hundred cases reported nationwide.

Dominic Willis and his mom Holly have recovered from the disease.