Rochester organizations join forces to give nearly 700 students ice cream

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Fifteen Rochester-based organizations joined together to give area students a sweet treat as a way of sending support during this stressful time.

Leaders of the Rochester networking organization, Interconnection Ben Tilson and Reid Bruns have made it their mission to do good in the community. Along with their members, they launch campaigns to do just that.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a unique opportunity to find ways to give back to others. Since the pandemic started, Interconnection has partnered with different businesses to say thank you essential workers. They bought tacos for Olmsted Medical Center employees a couple weeks ago.

Tilson said he knows it must be hard for students to have had to adjust to distance learning and to have so many of their school events canceled. He said he felt ice cream was a fun and easy way to tell the students they are not forgotten.

"Even though we are in a crisis right now, this is a great time for us to come together and be a stronger community in the end," Tilson said. "The more we show that, show our hearts and our personalities, I think we will come out of this ahead."

Nearly 700 ice cream coupons from Flapdoodles were presented Friday to Bolder Options, Youth Empowerment Center, Jeremiah Program, Project Legacy, Rochester ALC, Century High School Meal Drive and the YMCA.

They will be distributed to students and then they can stop by Flapdoodles and receive any size ice cream.

The sponsors raised more than $2,000 to make this happen. They include Megan Hobson of Keller Williams, Minnwest Bank, The Project Hope Movement, Rochester Area Jaycees, Tilson's Auto Repair, Reid Bruns Country Financial and individual members of Interconnection.