RST announces updated health, safety plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester International Airport announced updated protocols and procedures for the health and safety of customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together, in collaboration with our tenants, RST is implementing policies and enhancing procedures that will reduce risk through use of frequent hospital grade disinfecting, the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and enhanced social distancing techniques that include physical barriers and audio and visual cues," John Reed, RST’s executive director, said in a news release.

In a news release, RST said the following changes will take place:

Paper or cloth masks required for all airport employees, airport tenant employees and all customer/passengers in the public areas of the terminal building

Purchase and installation of plexiglass barriers at all person to person contact areas inclusive of transportation desks, ticket counters and passenger boarding gate counters.

Floor signage to promote proper spacing in areas where passenger lines form.

Timed automatic announcements added to public address system reminding passengers to practice proper social distancing techniques.

Visual messaging added to electronic signs that are located throughout the terminal building.

The two sets of front doors to the terminal have been designated as “Exit Only” (near bag claim) and “Enter Only” (near ticket counters).

Frequent disinfecting all seating areas, wheelchairs and touchpoints in the public areas of the terminal after each flight departure.

Automated credit card in/out entrance and exit from parking lot to avoid person to person contact.

RST said changes initiated by airlines include:

Masks to be work by all passengers on board aircraft

Disinfecting all interior areas of each aircraft prior to the boarding process

Temperature checks for passengers

Evaluating processes to minimize passenger/employee contact

RST said TSA initiated changes include:

Adding plexiglass barriers at person to person contact points in the screening checkpoint

Disinfecting of touchpoints in the screening checkpoint

Work in collaboration with airport to specifically disinfect work areas if an employee tests positive for COVID-19

Allow up to 12 oz hand sanitizer for carry on per passenger

"We want customers to feel confident about flying in and out of RST ensuring the experience is convenient and comfortable and one that exceeds the health, safety and security standards," Reed said.