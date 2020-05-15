Soldiers Field Track Renovations Ahead of Schedule

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The Historic Soldiers Field track is taking a step into the 21st century. Thanks to community efforts, the Rochester staple will look brand new in just a few weeks.

"What you're going to see is a track that is newly renovated, it's going to have new edging on it, it's going to have a soft-surface for runners and walkers, and it's going to be maintained, and it's going to look beautiful," said Save the Track founding member Gwen Jacobson.

It's no secret -- the track's old surface had major drainage issues. Today, a local concrete company donated it's product and services towards the track's new water runoff system.

"Not only have we raised the track, it's actually going to be sloped correctly inward to the inner part of the track," said Jacobson. "So, if there is any water on the track, it's going to flow into those drainage pipes."

And thanks to good spring weather, the project might be completed sooner than originally predicted -- giving the local community another outlet to exercise in the era of social distancing.

"It's scheduled to be completed by July 1, but based on what I see here I think it's going to be completed ahead of schedule," Jacobson said. "That will be great for the community because it's going to be a place where people can come out and get some exercise and be socially distant. You can see -- this track is more than six feet wide."

"Save the Track" is set to make its first maintenance payment to the City on July 1. Last year, they raised $10,000 from donations -- but those funds won't last forever, and they can't rely on typical revenue streams due to COVID-19.

"Some of our big events that are our major money-makers for the Rochester Track Club may not happen this summer," Jacobson said. "We will have to be prepared to be creative with our fundraising going forward."

Those interested in helping the "Save the Track" group can donate online here: http://rochesterrunningclub.org/about/#save-the-track