Minnesota Reopening: Campgrounds remain closed for recreation

MARION, Minn. (KTTC) - With the state of Minnesota slowly opening up, campers will be allowed to set up in "remote and dispersed sites" with members of their own household starting Monday.

Yet public and private developed campgrounds cannot open until next month.

As you can probably tell, it leaves a lot of gray area for what those campground owners can and cannot do. The Rochester Marion KOA Journey campground still has people on site.

"If they're just passing through or if they have an appointment at the Mayo Clinic, yes," said Barb Philip, co-owner of the Rochester Marion KOA Journey campground.

State leaders fear that opening up camping would send people into rural areas, spreading the coronavirus and exhausting the limited resources in these places.

However, people are ready to get outside after spending most of the year indoors.

"We just needed to get away for the weekend," said Dave Seitz, a Twin Cities resident passing through Marion. "We have a brand new camper and want to try it out."

For those who are passing through the campground, they have found that a few things have changed, including a closed pool area.

"We can't have activities or anything," said Philip. "We don't have bathrooms open so we're really trying to be cautious of everybody."

With no bathrooms, the KOA's owners has been forced to turn down some campers, which has really impacted business.

"75 percent down from what we normally are and that's a lot," said Philip. "You still have to pay everything. If you don't have many campers, how do you pay the bills?"

She has another job in the off season, but has been forced to make ends meet by working there when she'd normally be at the campground.

"I'm still working five days a week," Philip said. "I'd like to be out here more and run my business like I'm supposed to rather than be somewhere else."

She has this message for the governor.

"Understand what we're going through," she pleads. "We can, like I said, go 50 percent."

Those in the campground say they feel safe with all the precautions being taken.

"We drove all the way down here. We didn't stop anywhere," Seitz said. "We brought all our food. We're not going anywhere or near anybody."

"They're in their own camping things. They're not in my camping thing," said Philip. "Why not let them come out?"

The campground has closed off its store, banned campers from bringing visitors and does not handle any money or receipts in person.