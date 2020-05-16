Pakistani doctor indicted in Minnesota on terrorism charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator has been indicted on one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Authorities say 28-year-old Muhammad Masood told paid FBI informants that he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and wanted to travel to Syria to fight. Authorities say he told them he wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the United States.

Masood was indicted Thursday.

He's been in custody since his March 19 arrest at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. His attorney did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.