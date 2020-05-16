Periods of heavy rain likely tonight, tomorrow; Summer-like conditions next week

Our next weather maker arrives in the region this evening and is expected to bring plenty of rain to the region by the end of the weekend. Tonight, showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible with heavy rainfall likely overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s with a breezy east wind at 10-15 mph.

Rain is expected to last throughout Sunday with high temperatures only looking to manage the mid 50s. Strong winds out of the northeast are expected as the backside of this system, ranging from 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph at times. Between Saturday and Sunday, an estimated 1-2" of rainfall is expected for the area, especially along and north of I-90. Localized pockets in upwards of 3" may be possible as well. Areas to the south could receive 0.5-1.5" during this time frame. A few lingering showers may be possible overnight Sunday and into the very early morning hours of Monday.

Once any lingering early morning showers exit the region Monday, clouds will gradually clear, revealing some sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Dry and sunny conditions are expected throughout the midweek with highs in the lower 70s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will feel more like summer by Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday could see a slight chance for a few spotty afternoon showers as temperatures take a run at 80 degrees.

Highs in the lower 80s look possible by the weekend with partly sunny skies and a few showers.